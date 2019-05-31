2 suffer minor injuries in St. Louis suburb apartment fire

BRIDGETON, Mo. (AP) - Firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in the St. Louis suburb of Bridgeton early Friday that saw at least two people injured.

Neighbors of the complex tell television station KSDK that they woke to a loud boom and saw the building engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say one person suffered cuts and scrapes and another sustained first- and second-degree burns. Bot taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say there were seven people in the building at the time the fire broke out. Nearby apartments were evacuated, and some cars in the building's parking lot were damaged.

Fire officials have not indicated what may have caused the fire.

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com

