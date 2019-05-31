Showers this morning and another round Saturday night

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A slow moving storm system is taking its sweet time exiting our region and thus the surprise showers early Friday morning. Showers will likely exit by mid-morning with sunshine taking hold closer to lunchtime.

Cumulus clouds quickly return later this afternoon with another isolated shower or two also possible. Temperatures will be in the low 80s, so if you avoid the raindrops, it will be a pretty nice day!

The daylight hours are expected to be dry on Saturday, but another round of showers and storms will likely drop in from the north Saturday night. An isolated strong storm can't be ruled out.

Finally, some drier weather is in store for the region on Sunday.

