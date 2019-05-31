Showers this morning and another round Saturday night - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Showers this morning and another round Saturday night

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A slow moving storm system is taking its sweet time exiting our region and thus the surprise showers early Friday morning. Showers will likely exit by mid-morning with sunshine taking hold closer to lunchtime. 

Cumulus clouds quickly return later this afternoon with another isolated shower or two also possible. Temperatures will be in the low 80s, so if you avoid the raindrops, it will be a pretty nice day!

The daylight hours are expected to be dry on Saturday, but another round of showers and storms will likely drop in from the north Saturday night. An isolated strong storm can't be ruled out. 

Finally, some drier weather is in store for the region on Sunday. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.