Job Squad: May 31, 2019

WSIL -- There are several industries being represented in this week's Job Squad report.

Carterville Unit 5 School District is hiring a band instructor. The position includes being the director of the Carterville High School Band. The opening is for the upcoming school year and includes overseeing the band program at Carterville Intermediate School too. You can learn more here.

Tom's Place, Fine Dining is hiring experienced servers. The restaurant in De Soto is looking for people who are friendly, energetic and highly motivated.

You can call Tom's Place at (618) 867-3033 and ask for MaryJane or stop by and apply in person.

Priority Staffing is hiring a welding supervisor for a Mt. Vernon manufacturer. The pay is $60,000-$62,000 a year. Applicants must have prior welding and supervisory experience in a manufacturing setting. This position is primarily day shift, Monday-Friday and benefits are included. You can apply here.

Aldi, the popular grocery store chain here in the United States and across the pond is hiring wine experts/ The job is in England and involves taste testing Aldi's wines. You'll be part of a panel that tastes and reviews wines for the company's social media sites. You can send an email here by Monday, June 3.