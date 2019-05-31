Admission prices going up at thoroughbred retirement farm

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - A thoroughbred retirement farm in Kentucky says it will raise admission prices for public farm tours.

Officials at Old Friends farm say that beginning July 1, the cost of daily guided walking tours of the nonprofit organization's facility will be $15 per person. Children ages 4 to 12 will be $10 and children younger than 4 will tour for free.

The cost of general private tours will be $35 per adult and $15 for children ages 4 and up.

Special Founder Tours - conducted by Old Friends President Michael Blowen - will be $75 for adults and $25 for children ages 4 and up.

The Special Group rate, for groups of 20 or more guests, will increase to $10 per person.

Old Friends is near Georgetown. It attracts more than 20,000 visitors annually.

