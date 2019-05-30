PawFest takes place Sunday, June 2

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- PawFest presented by SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital is an opportunity for pet owners and their pets to enjoy a day of fun, and it is taking place Sunday, June 2.

PawFest will be held at Veteran's Park on Sunday, June 2nd from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Pets and their owners can embark on an agility course, play games, take a photo with props, play laser tag, enjoy Billy Bob's BBQ, sno cones, shake-ups, and more!

The day will feature pets up for adoption from the Jefferson County Animal Control and other area shelters from Wayne and Randolph County. The public can adopt and take a pet home that day.

Several demonstrations and contests will be held on the stage throughout the day including an American Bully Breed demonstration, K-9 demonstration, adoptable runway show, reptile show, and several pet contests. Pet contests include longest tail, cutest ears, loudest bark, best trick, tallest dog, smallest dog, best costume, and ugliest dog. Contestants can enter by stopping by the information tent at PawFest and paying $1 per contest entry.

New to PawFest this year, a Creative Grooming Competition. Area groomers can compete in best theme, most creative, and other contest categories. Groomers are encouraged to be as unique and creative as they would like! A People's Choice award will be chosen by attendees. PawFest is still accepting entries to the competition.