Illinois Senate expected to vote on expanded abortion protections Friday

SPRINGFIELD (ABC) -- The Illinois House endorsed expanded abortion protections as a half-dozen other states strive to restrict the procedure. Now, the Senate is expected to vote on it.

The new bill would remove restrictions on both abortions later in pregnancy and criminal penalties for physicians that perform them.

Repealing both the state's Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act and the Illinois Abortion Act of 1975, it also would expand insurance coverage for procedures and contraception.

The plan won Illinois House approval Tuesday and Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved the bill's passage.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill Friday.