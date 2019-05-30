Illinois Senate expected to vote on expanded abortion protection - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois Senate expected to vote on expanded abortion protections Friday

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD (ABC) -- The Illinois House endorsed expanded abortion protections as a half-dozen other states strive to restrict the procedure. Now, the Senate is expected to vote on it.

The new bill would remove restrictions on both abortions later in pregnancy and criminal penalties for physicians that perform them.

Repealing both the state's Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act and the Illinois Abortion Act of 1975, it also would expand insurance coverage for procedures and contraception.

The plan won Illinois House approval Tuesday and Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved the bill's passage.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill Friday.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.