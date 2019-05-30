Bill to overhaul FOID system awaits vote in the Senate

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- PawFest presented by SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital is an opportunity for pet owners and their pets to enjoy a day of fun, and it is taking place Sunday, June 2.
(WSIL) -- The goal of Senate Bill 2090 is to expand voting rights for voters eligible to vote who are confined or detained in a county jail
MARION (WSIL) -- There's one day left of the legislative session and a bill to put more rules on FOID cards awaits a vote in the Senate.
SPRINGFIELD (AP) -- The Illinois House has approved tiered state income tax rates that would take effect if voters approve switching to a system that hits higher incomes harder.
SPRINGFIELD (ABC) -- The Illinois House endorsed expanded abortion protections as a half-dozen other states strive to restrict the procedure.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Mexican undersecretary for North America is calling new tariffs on Mexican goods announced by U.S. President Donald Trump a matter that is "most serious."
CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation says, based on current river levels, the Chester Bridge will close at noon Saturday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Drag Queen Bingo, a Pride March, a Pride Concert and Drag Show, and an Accepting and Affirming Worship are just some of the events that will make up Carbondale's second annual Southern IL Pride Fest.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Dozens of nurses from Heartland Regional Medical Center tell News 3 they were blindsided when the hospital let them go.
(ABC) -- Dollar Tree will start selling alcohol at nearly 1,000 Family Dollar stores this year to boost sales amid an overhaul.
