Bill to overhaul FOID system awaits vote in the Senate

MARION (WSIL) -- There's one day left of the legislative session and a bill to put more rules on Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) cards awaits a vote in the Senate.

A Senate committee was scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday but that didn't happen.

"I think it's going to have a big impact on whether or not people apply for a FOID card or not," Dave Kemp, owner of Tombstone Gun Range in Marion said.

He worries about the impact Senate Bill 1966 would have on lawful gun owners.

"I think automatically, you're going to turn a lot of these law-abiding citizens and families into criminals just by passing a law," Kemp said. "And they're not going to be able to keep up with the cost."

The three amendments to the bill change a number of things about FOID cards, raising the price from $10 to $20, cutting the length of time a FOID is valid from 10 years to five years, adding a fingerprint requirement and making applicants responsible for fees associated with background checks.

"It makes no sense to me that you would punish the law-abiding citizens and not put that cost on the criminals who deserve it," Kemp said.

The bill's supporters say it'll help keep guns out of people who shouldn't have them, like the man in Aurora who bought a gun with a valid FOID card despite having a violent felony on his record.

That man, Gary Martin, killed five people in February.

Kemp believes the additional requirements won't catch more criminals.

"There's not a perfect way to catch everything out there," Kemp said. "Just making somebody submit fingerprints is not the solution that's going to solve all the problems to not catching whether somebody has a felony conviction or not."

And he's concerned the bill will lead to more restrictions on gun rights.

A spokesman for Paul Schimpf, who sits on the Senate committee responsible for voting on Senate Bill 1966, said negotiations are ongoing and it's unclear if it will be called for a vote Friday on the final day of the legislative session.