Trump hitting Mexico with 5% tariff in response to migrants

SPRINGFIELD (AP) -- The Illinois House has approved tiered state income tax rates that would take effect if voters approve switching to a system that hits higher incomes harder.
SPRINGFIELD (ABC) -- The Illinois House endorsed expanded abortion protections as a half-dozen other states strive to restrict the procedure.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Mexican undersecretary for North America is calling new tariffs on Mexican goods announced by U.S. President Donald Trump a matter that is "most serious."
CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation says, based on current river levels, the Chester Bridge will close at noon Saturday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Drag Queen Bingo, a Pride March, a Pride Concert and Drag Show, and an Accepting and Affirming Worship are just some of the events that will make up Carbondale's second annual Southern IL Pride Fest.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Dozens of nurses from Heartland Regional Medical Center tell News 3 they were blindsided when the hospital let them go.
(ABC) -- Dollar Tree will start selling alcohol at nearly 1,000 Family Dollar stores this year to boost sales amid an overhaul.
WASHINGTON, DC (ABC) -- President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had nothing to do with with a White House directive to the U.S. Navy that it cover-up the name on the USS McCain from the president's view on his recent visit to Japan, but said whoever was behind it was "well-meaning".
NEW YORK (WSIL) -- The St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs will face off in London next season in a two-game series at West Ham's Olympic Stadium on June 13-14.
MANTENO (WSIL) -- An Amtrak train headed to Chicago from Carbondale struck a pedestrian on the tracks near south suburban Manteno.
