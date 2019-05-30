Second annual Southern Illinois Pride Fest begins Friday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Second annual Southern Illinois Pride Fest begins Friday

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Drag Queen Bingo, a Pride March, a Pride Concert and Drag Show, and an Accepting and Affirming Worship are just some of the events that will make up Carbondale's second annual Southern IL Pride Fest.

Events are scheduled Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2. The opening reception will begin with a showing of the movie Love, Simon at the Varsity Center for the Arts at 5:30 p.m. A benefit for the Rainbow Cafe will follow at 10:30 p.m., hosted by PK's.

You can click here for a schedule of events for the weekend.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.