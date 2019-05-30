Second annual Southern Illinois Pride Fest begins Friday

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Drag Queen Bingo, a Pride March, a Pride Concert and Drag Show, and an Accepting and Affirming Worship are just some of the events that will make up Carbondale's second annual Southern IL Pride Fest.

Events are scheduled Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2. The opening reception will begin with a showing of the movie Love, Simon at the Varsity Center for the Arts at 5:30 p.m. A benefit for the Rainbow Cafe will follow at 10:30 p.m., hosted by PK's.

You can click here for a schedule of events for the weekend.