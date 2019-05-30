Family Dollar to start selling alcohol

(ABC) -- Dollar Tree will start selling alcohol at nearly 1,000 Family Dollar stores this year to boost sales amid an overhaul.

The discount retailer made the announcement Thursday, adding it will re-brand about 200 Family Dollar locations as Dollar Tree stores. The chain also announced plans to expand its test of selling items for more than its customary $1 price point. The products, referred to as Dollar Tree Plus!, will be offered at 100 locations.

"As the Company tests lifting the restriction on the $1 price point, it is not raising retail on its current assortment of items priced at $1," the retailer said in a press release. "Customers will see new Dollar Tree Plus! items added to the Dollar Tree offering."

The company did not say which Family Dollar stores will carry alcohol or which Dollar Tree locations will sell Dollar Tree Plus! merchandise.

The retailer says it also plans to expand freezers and coolers at nearly 400 Family Dollar stores this year.

Dollar Tree, which has more than 15,000 stores nationwide, acquired Family Dollar in 2015 for nearly $9 billion.

ABC News contributed to this report.