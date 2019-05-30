Family Dollar to start selling alcohol

(ABC) -- Dollar Tree will start selling alcohol at nearly 1,000 Family Dollar stores this year to boost sales amid an overhaul.
WASHINGTON, DC (ABC) -- President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had nothing to do with with a White House directive to the U.S. Navy that it cover-up the name on the USS McCain from the president's view on his recent visit to Japan, but said whoever was behind it was "well-meaning".
NEW YORK (WSIL) -- The St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs will face off in London next season in a two-game series at West Ham's Olympic Stadium on June 13-14.
MANTENO (WSIL) -- An Amtrak train headed to Chicago from Carbondale struck a pedestrian on the tracks near south suburban Manteno.
CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors in Chicago have charged R&B singer R. Kelly with 11 new sex-related counts, including some that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
(CNN) – There have been 971 cases of measles reported in the United States this year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. This means 2019, which is not quite half over, now has the greatest number of cases in a single year in nearly three decades.
(WSIL) - Friday's forecast is all about dry skies even if there are some clouds around.
CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation says, based on current river levels, the Chester Bridge will close at noon Saturday.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is activating the Illinois National Guard to respond to recent severe flooding.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois gun owners will be fingerprinted and will pay more for firearm owner identification cards under legislation approved by the Illinois House.
