Labor and delivery nurses claim Heartland Regional Medical Center laid them off

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Dozens of nurses from Heartland Regional Medical Center tell News 3 they were blindsided when the hospital let them go.

A former nurse, who doesn't want to not be identified, says she used to work in the labor and delivery unit-- a unit that will close Friday, May 31.

"They really should have given us more notice so we could have all found positions sooner rather than leading us on," said the former nurse.

The nurse claims on Tuesday, May 27 she and about 30 other nurses were called by the Human Resource department. That's when she says they were told they no longer worked there.

"Telling them that 'No, there were no positions ... that everyone would be offered severance ... there aren't any positions for us essentially'," she explained.

Earlier this month, officials with Heartland Regional Medical Center announced plans to discontinue its labor and delivery services as of Friday, May 31 due to a decline in demand for those services in addition to a decrease in Medicaid funding.

The former nurse says she was upset at first when learning of the closure, but relieved after the nurses were promised other jobs inside the hospital at that time.

She adds, "They [originally] told us there were positions for us and there's some people on the unit have been there for almost 30 years, and now we're basically being told there's nowhere for you here."

Other nurses, who did not want to be interviewed on-camera, tell News 3 they also feel betrayed by the hospital, after being loyal for years.

"They kept telling us we can create positions for you and well make it work, we want you to be happy here, this that and the other, and it was just all lies," said another former nurse.

Heartland sent the following statement to News 3:

Our efforts to place impacted employees in other positions within our hospital system are ongoing. Employees who have declined placement offers are receiving extended benefits and severance pay.

News 3 asked Heartland Regional Medical Center for more information about the positions they offered the nurses before they were let go. They have yet to respond.