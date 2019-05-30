Cards and Cubs will face off in London in 2020 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cards and Cubs will face off in London in 2020

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: WLS Courtesy: WLS

NEW YORK (WSIL) -- The St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs will face off in London next season in a two-game series at West Ham's Olympic Stadium on June 13-14.

St. Louis will be the home team for both games, according to a draft of the 2020 preliminary schedule obtained by The Associated Press.

"I've had experience traveling over there, and the time difference is pretty dramatic, especially when you go that way," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday. "When you come back, you're always able to catch up, when you're going back in time as opposed to forward in time. I don't even know what to expect in something like that. You know your head's going to be swimming a little bit -- you've got that brain fog, you just do."

Players are used to traveling coast to coast in the U.S., but that is a three-hour time difference. Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward said he has never crossed the Atlantic.

"It's going to be like nothing we've ever experienced, so I won't know until we get to it," he said.

The New York Yankees and the Red Sox are scheduled this season to meet in Major League Baseball's first games in Europe on June 29-30 at London's Olympic Stadium. Having converted the venue to baseball for that series, MLB expects to get the field prepared more quickly the second time around.

"Once you get there, you're going to have a lot of adrenaline, you're going to probably be well enough to play those games and be excited and charged up," Maddon said. "When you come back, adrenaline's gone, and then you get back into this regular schedule -- that would be the larger concern.

"But having said all that, I think it's great. I'm a big fan of Europe. If jets could even become more efficient, I think it would be a great situation to have a team or teams over there. That would be really the kind of expansion you're looking for. But it would have to be a scheduling thing. It would have to be all kinds of considerations just based on jet lag because the brain fog will beat you up. "

___

ESPN and AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken in Houston contributed to this report.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Cards and Cubs will face off in London in 2020

    Cards and Cubs will face off in London in 2020

    Thursday, May 30 2019 6:12 PM EDT2019-05-30 22:12:46 GMT
    Courtesy: WLSCourtesy: WLS
    Courtesy: WLSCourtesy: WLS

    NEW YORK (AP) -- The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are set to play at London next season in a two-game series at West Ham's Olympic Stadium on June 13 and 14, 2020.

    NEW YORK (AP) -- The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are set to play at London next season in a two-game series at West Ham's Olympic Stadium on June 13 and 14, 2020.

  • Amtrak en route to Chicago from Carbondale hits pedestrian

    Amtrak en route to Chicago from Carbondale hits pedestrian

    Thursday, May 30 2019 5:34 PM EDT2019-05-30 21:34:00 GMT

    MANTENO (WSIL) -- An Amtrak train headed to Chicago from Carbondale struck a pedestrian on the tracks near south suburban Manteno.

    MANTENO (WSIL) -- An Amtrak train headed to Chicago from Carbondale struck a pedestrian on the tracks near south suburban Manteno.

  • R. Kelly charged with 11 new sex-related crimes in Chicago

    R. Kelly charged with 11 new sex-related crimes in Chicago

    Thursday, May 30 2019 4:40 PM EDT2019-05-30 20:40:07 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors in Chicago have charged R&B singer R. Kelly with 11 new sex-related counts, including some that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

    CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors in Chicago have charged R&B singer R. Kelly with 11 new sex-related counts, including some that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.