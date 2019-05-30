Bevin: 'Onus' on lawmakers to have votes for pension plan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bevin: 'Onus' on lawmakers to have votes for pension plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says the "onus" is on the Republican-led legislature to have the votes needed to pass his pension-relief proposal in a potential special legislative session.

Bevin said Thursday he's confident lawmakers will "do what is right."

The proposal aims to provide relief for some state-funded agencies struggling with surging retirement payments. Legislative leaders have said it's up to Bevin to line up support for his plan.

When told about Bevin's comments, Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer said: "There must be some misunderstanding" - quoting a line from a song by the rock group Genesis.

Thayer says lawmakers have made it clear it's Bevin's responsibility to get the votes.

Regional universities as well as county health departments and many other quasi-governmental agencies face ballooning pension costs July 1 unless action is taken.

