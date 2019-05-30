6 linked to ring brought hundreds of pounds of drugs to US - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

6 linked to ring brought hundreds of pounds of drugs to US

Posted: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Federal prosecutors say six people linked to an international drug ring brought hundreds of pounds (kilograms) of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and other narcotics into the U.S. from Mexico.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles says Thursday that all six were arrested this week and named in an indictment alleging conspiracies to distribute narcotics and launder the proceeds.

Officials say over a 10-month period, authorities seized 880 pounds (400 kilograms) of cocaine, 495 pounds (225 kilograms) of meth and 26 pounds (12 kilograms) of heroin. They also seized $4.7 million in drug money.

The drugs were hidden inside compartments in vehicles or in boxes that appeared to contain speakers

The defendants range in age from 23 and 61 and are residents of Southern California, Chicago and New York City.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.