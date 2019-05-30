Chester Bridge to close June 1 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chester Bridge to close June 1

CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Chester Bridge will close to traffic Saturday, June 1.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says, based on current river levels, the bridge will close at noon Saturday. The Route 51 Chester Bridge links Randolph County, Illinois to Perry County, Missouri. 

MoDOT is monitoring river levels and will reassess if conditions change. Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions before traveling. 

