Chester Bridge to close June 1

(WSIL) - Friday's forecast is all about dry skies even if there are some clouds around.
(WSIL) - Friday's forecast is all about dry skies even if there are some clouds around.
CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation says, based on current river levels, the Chester Bridge will close at noon Saturday.
CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation says, based on current river levels, the Chester Bridge will close at noon Saturday.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is activating the Illinois National Guard to respond to recent severe flooding.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is activating the Illinois National Guard to respond to recent severe flooding.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois gun owners will be fingerprinted and will pay more for firearm owner identification cards under legislation approved by the Illinois House.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois gun owners will be fingerprinted and will pay more for firearm owner identification cards under legislation approved by the Illinois House.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A measure to legalize pot could appear in the House Thursday. It won Senate approval Wednesday night 38-17. But lawmakers must also decide on an annual budget, a multibillion-dollar construction program, sports betting , abortion protections and more.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A measure to legalize pot could appear in the House Thursday. It won Senate approval Wednesday night 38-17. But lawmakers must also decide on an annual budget, a multibillion-dollar construction program, sports betting , abortion protections and more.
(CNN) – After deadly tornadoes and floods have ravaged communities for weeks, the storm-weary central United States is getting some relief as the threat shifts toward the East Coast on Thursday.
(CNN) – After deadly tornadoes and floods have ravaged communities for weeks, the storm-weary central United States is getting some relief as the threat shifts toward the East Coast on Thursday.
WSIL -- Warrants out of Jefferson and Franklin Counties for charges ranging from armed robbery to identity theft.
WSIL -- Warrants out of Jefferson and Franklin Counties for charges ranging from armed robbery to identity theft.
WEST PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) -- It was a somber day at Wilmington Cemetery in West Paducah on May 29. City and county officials laid to rest a John Doe.
WEST PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) -- It was a somber day at Wilmington Cemetery in West Paducah on May 29. City and county officials laid to rest a John Doe.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Showers with occasional embedded pockets of heavy rain will stick around for several hours this morning gradually shifting to the south and east by mid-morning.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Showers with occasional embedded pockets of heavy rain will stick around for several hours this morning gradually shifting to the south and east by mid-morning.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One woman has died after crashing her vehicle into a downed tree late Wednesday night. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as 42-year old Angela Woods, of Murphysboro, and the coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One woman has died after crashing her vehicle into a downed tree late Wednesday night. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as 42-year old Angela Woods, of Murphysboro, and the coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.