Amtrak en route to Chicago from Carbondale hits pedestrian

MANTENO (WSIL) -- An Amtrak train headed to Chicago from Carbondale struck a pedestrian on the tracks near south suburban Manteno.

An Amtrak spokesman tells News 3 Illinois #390 hit a person trespassing on the tracks Thursday at 12:42 p.m. Manteno Police Chief Alan Swinford identified the victim as Howard Blogger, 83, of Manteno. He died at the scene.

It is unclear whether that person trespassed on accident or on purpose. The train was stopped for about two hours while authorities investigated and cleared the scene. 

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No one aboard the Amtrak train was hurt.

The train departed from the Carbondale station at 7:30 a.m. Thursday and was set to arrive in Chicago by 1 p.m. Arrival time to Chicago is estimated for 3:46 p.m. You can track the status of the train here.

