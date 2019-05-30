Amtrak en route to Chicago from Carbondale hits pedestrian

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are set to play at London next season in a two-game series at West Ham's Olympic Stadium on June 13 and 14, 2020.
MANTENO (WSIL) -- An Amtrak train headed to Chicago from Carbondale struck a pedestrian on the tracks near south suburban Manteno.
CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors in Chicago have charged R&B singer R. Kelly with 11 new sex-related counts, including some that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
(CNN) – There have been 971 cases of measles reported in the United States this year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. This means 2019, which is not quite half over, now has the greatest number of cases in a single year in nearly three decades.
(WSIL) - Friday's forecast is all about dry skies even if there are some clouds around.
CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation says, based on current river levels, the Chester Bridge will close at noon Saturday.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is activating the Illinois National Guard to respond to recent severe flooding.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois gun owners will be fingerprinted and will pay more for firearm owner identification cards under legislation approved by the Illinois House.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A measure to legalize pot could appear in the House Thursday. It won Senate approval Wednesday night 38-17. But lawmakers must also decide on an annual budget, a multibillion-dollar construction program, sports betting , abortion protections and more.
(CNN) – After deadly tornadoes and floods have ravaged communities for weeks, the storm-weary central United States is getting some relief as the threat shifts toward the East Coast on Thursday.
