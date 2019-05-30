Missouri judge has elected circuit clerk removed from office - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri judge has elected circuit clerk removed from office

TROY, Mo. (AP) - A growing feud has led a presiding circuit court judge in Missouri - accompanied by two armed sheriff's deputies - to remove an elected circuit clerk from her office and appointed a replacement.

The move has some questioning the legality of the move by Judge Patrick Flynn, who had Lincoln County Circuit Clerk Karla Allsberry escorted from the courthouse Tuesday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the judge also banned her from returning to the building.

Flynn and Allsberry have been feuding since January, when she took office, over Allsberry's authority to hire and fire staff. In removing her, Flynn cited a state law that gives presiding judges authority over personnel and court officials.

But St. Louis litigation clinic director Brendan Roediger says Flynn's authority does not extend to removing an elected circuit clerk.

Flynn declined to comment when asked by the Post-Dispatch if there was a court order for Allsberry's removal.

Allsberry says she's reviewing her legal options.

