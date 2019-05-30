Illinois legislature moves forward on marijuana, budget - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois legislature moves forward on marijuana, budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Legalized marijuana use is on the move in the Illinois General Assembly with two days remaining in its spring session.
  
A measure to legalize pot could appear in the House Thursday. It won Senate approval Wednesday night 38-17.
  
But lawmakers must also decide on an annual budget, a multibillion-dollar construction program, sports betting , abortion protections and more. They are scheduled to adjourn their spring session Friday.
  
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker proposed a $39 billion budget in February. It counted on several new sources of revenue such as from nascent marijuana and sports betting industries.
  
Chicago Democratic Sen. Heather Steans says tweaks to her marijuana bill mean it will produce less revenue. But Steans says lawmakers are crafting a budget that doesn't rely on those uncertain finances. She would not elaborate.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

