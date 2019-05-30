Severe weather shifts to Northeastern US

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A measure to legalize pot could appear in the House Thursday. It won Senate approval Wednesday night 38-17. But lawmakers must also decide on an annual budget, a multibillion-dollar construction program, sports betting , abortion protections and more.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is activating the Illinois National Guard to respond to recent severe flooding.
(CNN) – After deadly tornadoes and floods have ravaged communities for weeks, the storm-weary central United States is getting some relief as the threat shifts toward the East Coast on Thursday.
WSIL -- Warrants out of Jefferson and Franklin Counties for charges ranging from armed robbery to identity theft.
WEST PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) -- It was a somber day at Wilmington Cemetery in West Paducah on May 29. City and county officials laid to rest a John Doe.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Showers with occasional embedded pockets of heavy rain will stick around for several hours this morning gradually shifting to the south and east by mid-morning.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One woman has died after crashing her vehicle into a downed tree late Wednesday night. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as 42-year old Angela Woods, of Murphysboro, and the coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL/BBB) -- Nationally, BBB Scam Tracker received more than 10,000 complaints in 2018 about online purchases.
MOUNDS (WSIL) -- Kids living rural counties in southern Illinois don't have to go far to get their fill on the court.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- The Illinois Senate has approved legalized recreational marijuana use.
