Police seek suspects in vandalism of NW Indiana church

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) - Northwestern Indiana police are investigating after vandals ransacked a church's interior and left behind painted "hate messages."

Hammond police say Faith United Church of Christ's interior sustained significant damage after an unknown suspect or suspects broke into the Hammond church earlier this week.

An altar, an organ, restrooms, a display case and an office were damaged during the break-in and subsequent vandalism.

Church councilmember Janice Barney told The (Northwest Indiana) Times on Wednesday that "hate messages" which included "Hail Satan" were also painted inside the church and its interior "was just trashed."

Hammond Police Chief John Doughty says police are reviewing video surveillance and even blood evidence found at the scene to find the vandals.

He calls the church's vandalism "an act that shakes the core of our good city."

