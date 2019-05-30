Woman dies in Jackson County crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman dies in Jackson County crash

By Daniel Valle, Producer
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One woman has died after crashing her vehicle into a downed tree late Wednesday night.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as 42-year old Angela Woods, of Murphysboro, and the coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that a white GMC Yukon was driving west on Old Illinois Highway 13 just before 10:30 p.m. when it struck a downed tree laying across a road just west of Pump House Road southeast of Murphysboro.

The investigation is ongoing.

