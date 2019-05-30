Rain this morning, but cooler and less humid - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Showers with occasional embedded pockets of heavy rain will stick around for several hours this morning gradually shifting to the south and east by mid-morning. 

A cold front sweeping through this morning will bring cooler, less humid air into the region, but as the backside moisture wraps around, an isolated shower will once again be possible just before sunset this evening. 

Dry weather then returns on Friday, but there's more rain chances this weekend. How will it impact your plans? Check in with meteorologist Nick Hausen for the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

