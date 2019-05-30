Rain this morning, but cooler and less humid

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One woman has died after crashing her vehicle into a downed tree late Wednesday night. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as 42-year old Angela Woods, of Murphysboro, and the coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Showers with occasional embedded pockets of heavy rain will stick around for several hours this morning gradually shifting to the south and east by mid-morning.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL/BBB) -- Nationally, BBB Scam Tracker received more than 10,000 complaints in 2018 about online purchases.
WSIL -- Warrants out of Jefferson and Franklin Counties for charges ranging from armed robbery to identity theft.
MOUNDS (WSIL) -- Kids living rural counties in southern Illinois don't have to go far to get their fill on the court.
The severe threat has largely diminished...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- The Illinois Senate has approved legalized recreational marijuana use.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A Mt. Vernon man charged with possessing child pornography dies after having a medical issue in jail.
(WSIL) -- We're nearly halfway through 2019 and so far, 16 Illinois State Troopers have been hit by cars, either in their vehicle or while standing on the roadway.
MAKANDA (WSIL) -- This year's wet weather is having an adverse impact on birds in the area.
