Reunion offers chance to learn about Fort Boonesborough

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Fort Boonesborough State Park in Kentucky is hosting a reunion for anyone who had ancestors in the area of the historic fort during the 18th century.

Kentucky officials say the reunion, called "A Gathering of Descendants," will be a chance to learn about the history of Fort Boonesborough and its inhabitants. The event is scheduled for June 15 and is free with paid admission to the fort.

While Daniel Boone is the most famous fort resident, the event is open to the public and any other descendants of families who were there.

Fort Boonesborough was established in 1775 along the Kentucky River by Boone and other settlers. The fort became a center of pioneer life and survived attacks by Native Americans during the Revolutionary War.

