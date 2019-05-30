Backroads: Dinger Bats

RIDGWAY (WSIL) -- In the heart of popcorn country, a baseball bat maker has gone from hobbyist to a well-known name in the sports industry. News 3's Dave Davis takes us to Ridgway for a tour of Dinger Bats.

Kyle Drone and his father Randy began making bats in the early 2000s after Kyle moved back home from playing college baseball and working as a bullpen catcher for a minor league team.

Dinger Bats has grown significantly since then and now sells around 25,000 baseball bats in 13 countries each year and are used by more than 20 major league baseball players. Kyle says the company is still growing, and they're constantly looking at ways to expand.

In the video, Dave Davis got hands-on during the bat making process.

