New basketball youth program in Mounds

MOUNDS (WSIL) -- Kids living rural counties in southern Illinois don't have to go far to get their fill on the court. There's a new summer youth basketball league in Mounds called Hall of Fame Sports.

For players like Jaden Bigham, this basketball team is something unique.

"We never had nothing like this around here," he said.

Malcolm Larry the teams organizers says the league has been five years in the making and he plans to grow it.

"We just wanted to give these guys an outlet something to keep them off the streets," Larry says, "to give them something to do in the summer time."

Kids age 11 to 14, from Massac, Pulaski, Johnson, Alexander, and Union counties can play together.

Larry believes the players' hard work is already paying off.

"We went two and three, which is not bad in my estimation because all the times we played against, they've either been doing this for like years," he said.

Parents like Betsy Skaggs say this team is about more than just sports. She adds this team has been beneficial for not just her son but the community.

"I have never seen a group of kids come together and be a team, and I think that for my son personally it had really showed him what true teammates are for and to be able to count on that team," said Skaggs.

Head coach David Davis uses his own plays to keep the players focused.

"By me being around the game of basket ball since I was a little boy, I felt like it was something I always wanted to do, just something I always had to do," said Davis.

For players like Jaden, they're happy they have place to go for the summer.

The team is set to play in a tournament this weekend in Brookport.