Child pornography suspect dies after "medical crisis" in jail - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Child pornography suspect dies after "medical crisis" in jail

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A Mt. Vernon man charged with possessing child pornography dies after having a medical issue in jail.  

Reagan Russell faced charges in three separate felony cases, two of which involved child porn.

Jefferson County State's Attorney Sean Featherstun said Russell had a "medical crisis" in April and was sent to a St. Louis hospital, where he later died.

Russell's death certificate said the manner of death was natural.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.