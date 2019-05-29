Child pornography suspect dies after "medical crisis" in jail

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A Mt. Vernon man charged with possessing child pornography dies after having a medical issue in jail.

Reagan Russell faced charges in three separate felony cases, two of which involved child porn.

Jefferson County State's Attorney Sean Featherstun said Russell had a "medical crisis" in April and was sent to a St. Louis hospital, where he later died.

Russell's death certificate said the manner of death was natural.