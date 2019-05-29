Illinois Trooper hit by car speaks out

WSIL -- Warrants out of Jefferson and Franklin Counties for charges ranging from armed robbery to identity theft.
(WSIL) -- We're nearly halfway through 2019 and so far, 16 Illinois State Troopers have been hit by cars, either in their vehicle or while standing on the roadway.
MAKANDA (WSIL) -- This year's wet weather is having an adverse impact on birds in the area.
PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- A woman from Oregon died Tuesday after a crash on Route 154 in Perry County.
ALPENA, Mich. (WSIL) -- Dashcam video shows a Michigan State Police trooper saving a toddler from the street as an oncoming dump truck barreled towards the child.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) -- A white manager of a Mississippi campground has been fired after video showed her holding a gun while telling an African American couple to leave because they did not have a reservation.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The 41st annual Superman Celebration will take place June 6-9, 2019 in Superman's hometown of Metropolis.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Free parking is coming back to Carbondale at least for a trial period.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Kids in southern Illinois can take advantage of free dental exams while on summer break.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- A man has been found dead in floodwaters in Alexander County.
