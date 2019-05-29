Illinois Trooper hit by car speaks out

(WSIL) -- We're nearly halfway through 2019 and so far, 16 Illinois State Troopers have been hit by cars, either in their vehicle or while standing on the roadway. That's twice as many as were hit in all of 2018.

Trooper Derek Cullen considers himself one of the lucky ones. In January, he was sitting in his squad car in Collinsville, blocking traffic for an accident when a drunk driver ran into his car.

"I see the car. I look down and I look up again and realize they are not slowing down as much as everyone else was. I tried to put it in drive to get out of the way, but it was too late and they hit me," said Cullen.

Trooper Cullen says although his accident was minor, crashes like his should never happen. This was the second time in his 14-year career a driver has plowed into his squad car. Several years ago, another drunk driver rear-ended him as he was pulled over for a roadside safety check.

"I could see him in my mirror and I just braced for impact," said Cullen.

This year is already proving to be more dangerous than the last three. In 2016, 5 stationary squad cars were hit. In 2017, the number was 12, and in 2018 8 troopers were hit while in their vehicles.

"You just cross your fingers and hope you don't get hit and be as safe as you can," said Cullen .

Trooper Cullen says Scott's Law protects more than just police. It's for any driver on the side of the road with their hazard lights on.

Scott's Law mandates that when approaching such a vehicle you must:

proceed with due caution

change lanes if possible

reduce your speed

"Put the phone down, use your bluetooth and just pay attention to the road. You're driving, just drive, you know?" said Cullen.

Until March of this year, it had been 66 years since the state of Illinois lost three troopers to crashes in a single year.