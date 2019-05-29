John Doe laid to rest in West Paducah

WEST PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) -- It was a somber day at Wilmington Cemetery in West Paducah on May 29.

City and county officials laid to rest a John Doe. Those include members of the West Paducah Fire department and Paducah Police Department, as well as, McCracken County Sheriff's office and the McCracken County Coroners office.

Tim Turner, Chaplain for the McCracken County Sheriff's office, led the funeral service. He says it was the first he conducted for a person completely unidentified and wanted to make the service as close to one planned by loved ones as possible.

"It kind of breaks your heart to think that he doesn't have a single friend here. A family member is not here," Turner says. "While none of us knew him personally. God knew and knows exactly who he is. "

A person driving over the Brookport Bridge spotted John Doe in the Ohio River on September 18, 2018. Multiple first responders were called to the scene and he was found among some debris.

The sheriff and coroner's offices have followed up on missing person reports and boating accidents. Some of those incidents, hundreds miles away, with no positive identification.

"It's sad whenever you cannot make an identity on someone to bring closure," remarks Matt Carter, McCracken County Sheriff.

Coroner Amanda Molten says several things about the man are known. Those include he's white, in his early 60's, weighed 132 pounds, had a shaven head and no facial hair. He also had no tattoos, medical intervention or identifying scars

Molten and Carter both think the man is not a Paducah resident or someone who lived in an immediate surrounding area.

"We definitely believe that he originated upstream," Molten explains. "We do not think he is a resident of the neighboring counties."

Although the man's funeral was attended by those who didn't know him, Turner wanted to make it clear, that he was known.

"He was unidentified. He was not unidentified with God," Turner says. "Possibly he was a husband, a father, maybe a grandfather. But, he was somebody to somebody."

Turner's final hope is that one day the man can be identified, and his loved one's worries can be put to rest.

"I'll tell them he wasn't alone and maybe that will make them feel a little better," he says.

Anyone with information on who the unknown man might be, is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff or the McCracken County Coroner.



For more on the man's case on the National Missing and Unidentified Person's database click here.