Motorist killed during storm in eastern Kentucky city

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Officials say one person was killed during a severe storm in eastern Kentucky when the roof of a building was blown off and landed on a moving vehicle.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton told a news conference Wednesday that the motorist was driving down a street when the roof crashed onto the vehicle. Stapleton said a passenger in the vehicle was able to escape unharmed. He did not immediately provide further details about the storm victim or the type of vehicle involved.

Storms packing strong winds and rain moved through eastern Kentucky on Wednesday. Forecasters say more bad weather could affect the region later Wednesday.

The mayor said a few other vehicles were damaged, and trees and power lines are down. Emergency crews are working to clear roadways and restore power.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.