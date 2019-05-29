Black flies causing trouble for birds at Giant City State Park - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Black flies causing trouble for birds at Giant City State Park

Posted: Updated:

MAKANDA (WSIL) -- This year's wet weather is having an adverse impact on birds in the area.

Black flies, which live near bodies of water, are beginning to cause issues with birds, primarily cavity nesting birds like Bluebirds. 

Amanda Hewette is a volunteer bird monitor at Giant City State Park. She says the black flies are attracted to carbon dioxide which they use to find a host.

She says it will then feed on the blood of its host, which can be particularly dangerous for young birds in cavity nesting situations. 

"They were about ready to fly away. They were beautiful, they had their beautiful blue feathers on, so they were about 14 days old... I thought  'They'll be gone!', and I opened up the box and there were these beautiful birds, just dead," said Hewette. 

For tips on how to protect birds from black flies, visit the bottom of this page.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.