Black flies causing trouble for birds at Giant City State Park

MAKANDA (WSIL) -- This year's wet weather is having an adverse impact on birds in the area.

Black flies, which live near bodies of water, are beginning to cause issues with birds, primarily cavity nesting birds like Bluebirds.

Amanda Hewette is a volunteer bird monitor at Giant City State Park. She says the black flies are attracted to carbon dioxide which they use to find a host.

She says it will then feed on the blood of its host, which can be particularly dangerous for young birds in cavity nesting situations.

"They were about ready to fly away. They were beautiful, they had their beautiful blue feathers on, so they were about 14 days old... I thought 'They'll be gone!', and I opened up the box and there were these beautiful birds, just dead," said Hewette.

For tips on how to protect birds from black flies, visit the bottom of this page.