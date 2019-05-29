Woman dies in Perry County crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman dies in Perry County crash

PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- A woman from Oregon died Tuesday after a crash on Route 154 in Perry County.

State Police say Geoff E. Tubbs, 25, of Tilden, headed east on Route 154 when a westbound Nissan Versa driven by Julia G. Goree, 56, of Grant's Pass, Oregon swerved into his driver's side door.

Tubbs' Chevrolet Traverse overturned in a ditch but he was not hurt.

Troopers say Goree was killed in the crash.

