41st annual Superman Celebration June 6-9

PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- A woman from Oregon died Tuesday after a crash on Route 154 in Perry County.
PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- A woman from Oregon died Tuesday after a crash on Route 154 in Perry County.
ALPENA, Mich. (WSIL) -- Dashcam video shows a Michigan State Police trooper saving a toddler from the street as an oncoming dump truck barreled towards the child.
ALPENA, Mich. (WSIL) -- Dashcam video shows a Michigan State Police trooper saving a toddler from the street as an oncoming dump truck barreled towards the child.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) -- A white manager of a Mississippi campground has been fired after video showed her holding a gun while telling an African American couple to leave because they did not have a reservation.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) -- A white manager of a Mississippi campground has been fired after video showed her holding a gun while telling an African American couple to leave because they did not have a reservation.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The 41st annual Superman Celebration will take place June 6-9, 2019 in Superman's hometown of Metropolis.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The 41st annual Superman Celebration will take place June 6-9, 2019 in Superman's hometown of Metropolis.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Free parking is coming back to Carbondale at least for a trial period.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Free parking is coming back to Carbondale at least for a trial period.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Kids in southern Illinois can take advantage of free dental exams while on summer break.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Kids in southern Illinois can take advantage of free dental exams while on summer break.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- A man has been found dead in floodwaters in Alexander County.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- A man has been found dead in floodwaters in Alexander County.
WSIL - Another round of thunderstorms is expected Wednesday evening. ...
WSIL - Another round of thunderstorms is expected Wednesday evening. ...
ANNA (WSIL) -- Union County Hospital is pleased to announce the adoption of a "Senior Friendly Emergency Room".
ANNA (WSIL) -- Union County Hospital is pleased to announce the adoption of a "Senior Friendly Emergency Room".
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds of college students from across the country will be in the area this weekend to compete in the 2019 Student Steel Bridge Competition (SSBC) National Finals.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds of college students from across the country will be in the area this weekend to compete in the 2019 Student Steel Bridge Competition (SSBC) National Finals.