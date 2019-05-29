41st annual Superman Celebration June 6-9 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

41st annual Superman Celebration June 6-9

Posted: Updated:

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The 41st annual Superman Celebration will take place June 6-9, 2019 in Superman's hometown of Metropolis.

According to the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce, the Superman Celebration is expected to draw 20,000-30,000 people. This year's guest celebrities include Erica Durance, who played Lois Lane for seven years on TV's "Smallville", and Helen Slater who played the lead role in the 1984 movie "Supergirl" and plays Supergirl's adoptive mother on the current TV series "Supergirl".

You can view a schedule of events here.

The 2019 Metropolis Super Con will take place June 7-9 during the Superman Celebration. The 12th annual pop-culture and superhero convention, at 715 Market Street, is free to attend.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Woman dies in Perry County crash

    Woman dies in Perry County crash

    Wednesday, May 29 2019 5:28 PM EDT2019-05-29 21:28:56 GMT

    PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- A woman from Oregon died Tuesday after a crash on Route 154 in Perry County.

    PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- A woman from Oregon died Tuesday after a crash on Route 154 in Perry County.

  • Dashcam video shows toddler rescue

    Dashcam video shows toddler rescue

    Wednesday, May 29 2019 5:27 PM EDT2019-05-29 21:27:09 GMT
    Twiiter: @MSPNorthernMITwiiter: @MSPNorthernMI
    Twiiter: @MSPNorthernMITwiiter: @MSPNorthernMI

    ALPENA, Mich. (WSIL) --  Dashcam video shows a Michigan State Police trooper saving a toddler from the street as an oncoming dump truck barreled towards the child.

    ALPENA, Mich. (WSIL) --  Dashcam video shows a Michigan State Police trooper saving a toddler from the street as an oncoming dump truck barreled towards the child.

  • Campground manager fired after pulling gun on black couple

    Campground manager fired after pulling gun on black couple

    Wednesday, May 29 2019 4:58 PM EDT2019-05-29 20:58:17 GMT
    Facebook: Jessica RichardsonFacebook: Jessica Richardson
    Facebook: Jessica RichardsonFacebook: Jessica Richardson

    JACKSON, Miss. (AP) -- A white manager of a Mississippi campground has been fired after video showed her holding a gun while telling an African American couple to leave because they did not have a reservation.

    JACKSON, Miss. (AP) -- A white manager of a Mississippi campground has been fired after video showed her holding a gun while telling an African American couple to leave because they did not have a reservation.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.