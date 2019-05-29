41st annual Superman Celebration June 6-9

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The 41st annual Superman Celebration will take place June 6-9, 2019 in Superman's hometown of Metropolis.

According to the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce, the Superman Celebration is expected to draw 20,000-30,000 people. This year's guest celebrities include Erica Durance, who played Lois Lane for seven years on TV's "Smallville", and Helen Slater who played the lead role in the 1984 movie "Supergirl" and plays Supergirl's adoptive mother on the current TV series "Supergirl".

You can view a schedule of events here.

The 2019 Metropolis Super Con will take place June 7-9 during the Superman Celebration. The 12th annual pop-culture and superhero convention, at 715 Market Street, is free to attend.