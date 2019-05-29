Free dental exams for kids

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Kids in southern Illinois can take advantage of free dental exams while on summer break.

The free preventive dental services are being offered at 14 different clinics throughout the area thanks to the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Dental Sealant Grant Program.

Each of the clinics (listed below) are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary, and children will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. No new patients will be accepted after 1:30 p.m.

The clinics are for children from three to 17 years old. Services will include exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants performed by senior dental hygiene students.

The exam fulfills state requirements for children who will be entering kindergarten, second, sixth and ninth grades this fall. There is no fee for the dental services. Children who are members of the "AllKids" program should bring their medical card.

The clinic dates and locations are listed below:

June 13 – Marion: Boyton Street Community Center, 501 W. Boyton St.

June 14 – Du Quoin: Du Quoin United Pentecostal Church, 1311 S. Washington St.

June 20 – Murphysboro: Murphysboro Youth and Recreation Center, 1818 W. Walnut St.

June 21 – Carbondale: Bethel A.M.E. Church, 314 E. Jackson St.

June 27 – Pinckneyville: Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.

June 28 – Benton: Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept., 403 E. Park St.

July 11 – Murphysboro: Summer lunch program at Murphysboro High School, 50 Blackwood Drive

July 12 – Cobden: Cobden First Baptist Church, 200 S. Walker St.

July 19 – Murphysboro: Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road

July 25 – Pinckneyville: Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.

July 26 – Marion: Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept., 8160 Express Dr.

July 30 – Carbondale: Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, 604 N. Marion St.

Aug. 1 – Pinckneyville: Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.

Aug. 2 – Murphysboro: Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road