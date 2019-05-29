Free dental exams for kids

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Free parking is coming back to Carbondale at least for a trial period.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Kids in southern Illinois can take advantage of free dental exams while on summer break.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- A man has been found dead in floodwaters in Alexander County.
WSIL - Another round of thunderstorms is expected Wednesday evening. ...
ANNA (WSIL) -- Union County Hospital is pleased to announce the adoption of a "Senior Friendly Emergency Room".
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds of college students from across the country will be in the area this weekend to compete in the 2019 Student Steel Bridge Competition (SSBC) National Finals.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Strong storms are expected to develop this afternoon across south-central Missouri and northern Arkansas and shift eastward late this afternoon and evening. For southeast Missouri, these storms will likely push in during the late afternoon, but for southern Illinois, arrival will be closer to sunset.
WSIL -- Warrants out of Jefferson and Franklin Counties for charges ranging from armed robbery to identity theft.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected Wednesday with a few strong to severe storms possible in the late afternoon and evening.
RENO, NV (AP) -- At the Strange Brew Festival in Reno, Nevada, this month, visitors could sample a peanut butter and pickle pilsner, a tamale lager and a smoked carrot stout.
