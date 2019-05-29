Storms tonight, showers Thursday

WSIL - Another round of thunderstorms is expected Wednesday evening. Strong storms with gusty winds and large hail are possible. The threat of tornadoes locally is very small but a brief small tornado can't be ruled out. More organized severe storm activity appears more likely closer to St. Louis.

Showers are expected Thursday, especially in the morning.

Friday should bring a chance to dry out a bit.

Jim has latest update on strong storm potential and expected rainfall amounts on News 3 this evening.