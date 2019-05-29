McConnell, military mark start of chemical weapons removal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

McConnell, military mark start of chemical weapons removal

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says deadly chemical weapons held for decades in central Kentucky will soon be sent to "the ash heap of history."

McConnell, military leaders and Gov. Matt Bevin were in Richmond on Wednesday to ceremonially mark the beginning of the elimination of more than 500 tons of mustard gas, sarin or VX agent stored at an Army depot.

McConnell has steered millions of federal dollars to the effort, dating back to the mid-1990s.

A start date has not been set.

Another stockpile of weapons in Colorado is currently being eliminated.

The military initially planned to destroy the weapons by burning them, but the facility built in Richmond will use water and chemicals to neutralize the agents.

The weapons are scheduled to be eliminated by 2023.

