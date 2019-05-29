Union County Hospital develops "Senior Friendly Emergency Room"

ANNA (WSIL) -- Union County Hospital is pleased to announce the adoption of a "Senior Friendly Emergency Room".

Examples of some of the physical changes include stretchers that lower to the ground and convert to a recliner in order to allow for better patient access and comfort, thick, soft mattresses, as well as additional patient room seating for guests. The hospital has also added large wall clocks and calendars, larger lettering on staff identification badges, canes and quad canes, hearing assist device, ergonomic wheel chairs, uplift commode assist, seat lift for bathroom, Bair Hugger System (temperature management device used to maintain a patient's core body temperature), and non-slip floor mats.

In addition to the physical changes, staffing education has focused on prevention and management of skin tears, pressure injuries, fall prevention, knowledge of dementia disorders, depression assessment in older adults, common psychological stressors in the geriatric population, elder abuse and neglect, and an overview of trauma in the geriatric population.

"Providing additional education to all ED staff related to care of elderly patients is our way of assuring that those patients receive the most comprehensive treatments available," said Mark Yates, Emergency Department Director at Union County Hospital.

According to a 2016 American Community Survey Report issued by the U.S. Census Bureau in October 2018, lower fertility and increased longevity have led to the rapid growth of the older population across the world and in the United States. By 2030, the older population will be about 1 billion and by 2050, 1.6 billion of the total population of 9.4 billion will be 65 and older.