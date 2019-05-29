SIU to host National Steel Bridge Competition - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIU to host National Steel Bridge Competition

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds of college students from across the country will be in the area this weekend to compete in the 2019 Student Steel Bridge Competition (SSBC) National Finals.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be competing with and hosting 400 college students from across the country.

The competition is organized by the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) and will bring together the winning teams of 18 Regional Events.

The teams have designed and fabricated steel bridges which they will display at Aesthetics Judging on May 31 in front of the SIU Arena steps.

They will compete by building and loading the bridges at the Bridge Competition on June 1 inside the SIU Arena.

Both events are free and open to the public.

You can click here for more information, maps, and a link to sign-up for volunteering.

