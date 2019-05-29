Man found dead in Alexander County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man found dead in Alexander County

Posted: Updated:

ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- A man has been found dead in floodwaters in Alexander County.

Coroner Willie Bingham tells News 3 the man was found Wednesday morning near Route 3 north of Gale.

His name is not being released and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
 

