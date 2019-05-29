Missouri governor will relocate to enable mansion repairs - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri governor will relocate to enable mansion repairs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Gov. Mike Parson and his wife will move out of the Governor's Mansion next month to make way for a $3.3 million renovation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the work will include upgrading the heating and cooling system, fixing longstanding plumbing problems and restoring interior services. The work should take about a year.

The Parsons will move to existing housing at the Missouri National Guard compound east of Jefferson City.

The mansion's first occupant was Gov. Benjamin Gratz Brown in 1872. The first floor includes a 17-foot-high Great Hall, two parlors, a library and a divided dining room. It has 13 bedrooms on the second and third floors.

