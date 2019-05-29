Carbondale will give free parking a try

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Free parking is coming back to Carbondale at least for a trial period.

At the Carbondale City Council meeting Tuesday evening, the council approved a resolution that allows people to park for free for a maximum of three hours.

The trial period will begin July 1 and go through January 1, 2020.

The free parking does not apply to the parking lot at the Amtrak station.

The city estimates that in FY20, the parking fund would generate $173,500 in meter, permit, and ticket revenue. The city estimates offering free parking would cost $106,818 for Fiscal Year 2020.