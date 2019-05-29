Carbondale will give free parking a try - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale will give free parking a try

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Free parking is coming back to Carbondale at least for a trial period.

At the Carbondale City Council meeting Tuesday evening, the council approved a resolution that allows people to park for free for a maximum of three hours.

The trial period will begin July 1 and go through January 1, 2020.

The free parking does not apply to the parking lot at the Amtrak station.

The city estimates that in FY20, the parking fund would generate $173,500 in meter, permit, and ticket revenue. The city estimates offering free parking would cost $106,818 for Fiscal Year 2020.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Union County Hospital develops "Senior Friendly Emergency Room"

    Union County Hospital develops "Senior Friendly Emergency Room"

    Wednesday, May 29 2019 1:42 PM EDT2019-05-29 17:42:06 GMT
    Courtesy: Union County HospitalCourtesy: Union County Hospital
    Courtesy: Union County HospitalCourtesy: Union County Hospital

    ANNA (WSIL) -- Union County Hospital is pleased to announce the adoption of a "Senior Friendly Emergency Room".

    ANNA (WSIL) -- Union County Hospital is pleased to announce the adoption of a "Senior Friendly Emergency Room".

  • Carbondale will give free parking a try

    Carbondale will give free parking a try

    Wednesday, May 29 2019 12:58 PM EDT2019-05-29 16:58:39 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Free parking is coming back to Carbondale at least for a trial period. 

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Free parking is coming back to Carbondale at least for a trial period. 

  • SIU to host National Steel Bridge Competition

    SIU to host National Steel Bridge Competition

    Wednesday, May 29 2019 12:58 PM EDT2019-05-29 16:58:14 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds of college students from across the country will be in the area this weekend to compete in the 2019 Student Steel Bridge Competition (SSBC) National Finals.

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds of college students from across the country will be in the area this weekend to compete in the 2019 Student Steel Bridge Competition (SSBC) National Finals.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.