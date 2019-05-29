Storms could bring hail and strong winds this evening

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After one round of storms this morning, things will likely begin to quiet down a bit for the remainder of the morning and much of the afternoon. Sunshine is popping out, so a big jump in temperatures back into the 80s is expected which will help to fuel more storms later today.

Strong storms are expected to develop this afternoon across south-central Missouri and northern Arkansas and shift eastward late this afternoon and evening. For southeast Missouri, these storms will likely push in during the late afternoon, but for southern Illinois, arrival will be closer to sunset.

Storms will bring a threat for large hail, especially in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois, but the threat will turn more towards damaging winds throughout the evening. The tornado threat is low, but an isolated brief tornado can't be completely ruled out.

Heavy rain is also possible with any storms and localized flooding is possible tonight through early Thursday morning.

Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor will be in tonight with the latest forecast updates.