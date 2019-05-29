Storms could bring hail and strong winds this evening - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Storms could bring hail and strong winds this evening

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After one round of storms this morning, things will likely begin to quiet down a bit for the remainder of the morning and much of the afternoon. Sunshine is popping out, so a big jump in temperatures back into the 80s is expected which will help to fuel more storms later today. 

Strong storms are expected to develop this afternoon across south-central Missouri and northern Arkansas and shift eastward late this afternoon and evening. For southeast Missouri, these storms will likely push in during the late afternoon, but for southern Illinois, arrival will be closer to sunset. 

Storms will bring a threat for large hail, especially in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois, but the threat will turn more towards damaging winds throughout the evening. The tornado threat is low, but an isolated brief tornado can't be completely ruled out. 

Heavy rain is also possible with any storms and localized flooding is possible tonight through early Thursday morning. 

Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor will be in tonight with the latest forecast updates. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Storms could bring hail and strong winds this evening

    Storms could bring hail and strong winds this evening

    Wednesday, May 29 2019 11:38 AM EDT2019-05-29 15:38:39 GMT

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Strong storms are expected to develop this afternoon across south-central Missouri and northern Arkansas and shift eastward late this afternoon and evening. For southeast Missouri, these storms will likely push in during the late afternoon, but for southern Illinois, arrival will be closer to sunset. 

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Strong storms are expected to develop this afternoon across south-central Missouri and northern Arkansas and shift eastward late this afternoon and evening. For southeast Missouri, these storms will likely push in during the late afternoon, but for southern Illinois, arrival will be closer to sunset. 

  • Warrant Wednesday: May 29, 2019

    Warrant Wednesday: May 29, 2019

    Wednesday, May 29 2019 9:02 AM EDT2019-05-29 13:02:46 GMT

    WSIL -- Warrants out of Jefferson and Franklin Counties for charges ranging from armed robbery to identity theft.

    WSIL -- Warrants out of Jefferson and Franklin Counties for charges ranging from armed robbery to identity theft.

  • Strong storms possible later this afternoon and evening

    Strong storms possible later this afternoon and evening

    Wednesday, May 29 2019 6:51 AM EDT2019-05-29 10:51:44 GMT

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected Wednesday with a few strong to severe storms possible in the late afternoon and evening.

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected Wednesday with a few strong to severe storms possible in the late afternoon and evening.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.