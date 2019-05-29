Missouri governor to discuss imperiled abortion clinic - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri governor to discuss imperiled abortion clinic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson is holding a news conference on the imperiled license of the only abortion clinic in the state.

Parson will discuss the issue Wednesday in his Capitol office.

Planned Parenthood said Tuesday that it may be forced to stop providing abortions at the St. Louis facility because the state is threatening to not renew its license to perform abortions. The license expires Friday.

If it's not renewed, the organization says Missouri would become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit to try to ensure abortion services continue in St. Louis. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Parson's office haven't responded to requests for comment.

