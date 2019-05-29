Paducah council amends anti-discrimination ordinance - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Paducah council amends anti-discrimination ordinance

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Paducah officials have approved an amendment to an anti-discrimination ordinance to protect religious liberty.

The Paducah Sun reports the council voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve an amendment for a January 2018 ordinance that added protections for residents who encounter discrimination based on age, gender identification and sexual orientation.

The amendment proposed by Mayor Brandi Harless states that the ordinance should be interpreted as consistent with state law that says "Government shall not substantially burden a person's freedom of religion."

City Commissioner Richard Abraham voted against it saying it gave too much authority to the government.

Harless said the goal was to find a balance between religious freedom and civil rights protections.

Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.