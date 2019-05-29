Ex-Kentucky officer gets prison for trying to entice minor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-Kentucky officer gets prison for trying to entice minor

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former Louisville, Kentucky, police officer has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for trying to entice a minor and later sexually abusing him.

The Courier Journal reports 33-year-old Brandon Wood also was sentenced Tuesday to register as a sex offender and undergo related treatment.

Wood met the minor while advising the department's now defunct program for youths interested in law enforcement. Another ex-Louisville officer and program adviser, Kenneth Betts, awaits sentencing on enticement and child porn charges.

Both men pleaded guilty in deals that were later rejected by U.S. District Judge David Hale, who said the promised prison sentences were too lenient.

They're named in a federal lawsuit by seven Youth Explorer scouts alleging abuse. It's set for trial in June 2021.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.