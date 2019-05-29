Small bear tranquilized, removed after Missouri school visit - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Small bear tranquilized, removed after Missouri school visit

Posted: Updated:

EUREKA, Mo. (AP) - A small bear is back in the woods after a visit to a Catholic school in suburban St. Louis.

School is out for the summer at Most Sacred Heart Parish in Eureka, so the kids missed all of the excitement Tuesday when the bear arrived and got trapped inside.

The Rev. Joe Kempf told KTVI-TV that he had propped open a door during cleaning when the bear wandered inside.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says the bear was tranquilized and removed. The 90-pound bear, estimated to be about 18 months old, was taken to a wooded area, away from homes and businesses, and released.

Conservation department spokesman Dan Zarlenga says male bears that age are often pushed out of their den by parents to make room for young cubs.

Information from: KTVI-TV, http://www.fox2now.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.