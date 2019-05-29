Detours back as flooding closes western Iowa roads - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Detours back as flooding closes western Iowa roads

HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) - Motorists in southwestern Iowa are back to traveling a maze of detours as a new round of flooding closes portions of Interstate 29 and other highways and roads.

Those thoroughfares had only reopened in recent weeks following devastating flooding along the Missouri River in March. On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Transportation said that I-29 is closed from St. Joseph, Missouri, to the Iowa state line at Hamburg. From Hamburg north to Pacific Junction, the interstate sees intermittent lane closures due to new flooding, significantly slowing the flow of traffic.

Highway 2 - which connects the interstate to Nebraska City, Nebraska, over the Missouri River - is again closed for flooding. New flooding has also closed Highway 34 between the Nebraska state line and I-29 near Pacific Junction.

Detour routes can be found online at https://www.511ia.org/ .

