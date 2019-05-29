1 teen dead, 1 wounded after shooting in Kansas City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 teen dead, 1 wounded after shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - One teenager is dead and another is hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were called to a home a 4:40 p.m. Tuesday and found a male victim in the backyard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Another male teen was found a short time later. Police believe the two shot each other.

An investigation continues.

