Strong storms possible later this afternoon and evening

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected Wednesday with a few strong to severe storms possible in the late afternoon and evening.
RENO, NV (AP) -- At the Strange Brew Festival in Reno, Nevada, this month, visitors could sample a peanut butter and pickle pilsner, a tamale lager and a smoked carrot stout.
WSIL -- Multiple sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
WSIL -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for several people with charges ranging from drugs to violating the sex offenders registration act.
SALINE CO. (WSIL) -- Route 34 North between Raleigh and Harrisburg is closed due to a traffic accident.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Dedrick R. Bell, 41, of Bluford, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke at a press conference on Tuesday in Calvert City, Kentucky to discuss ways to reduce the number of Asian Carp.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Each month, nearly 150 babies are delivered at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Herrin officials want to sell a lake the city owns.
(WSIL) -- During Johnston City's Memorial Day ceremony, a young man received a special honor.
