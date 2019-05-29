Strong storms possible later this afternoon and evening - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Strong storms possible later this afternoon and evening

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The first round of storms moving through this morning are very loud with a lot of thunder and lightning along with very heavy rain, but the risk for severe weather is low. An isolated storm could produce small hail and gusty winds. 

While scattered storms are possible at any point throughout the day, many will see some dry time this afternoon. Closer to sunset, storm chances ramp up once again, and a few storms could be strong to severe.

Hail and damaging winds will be the biggest threats from severe storms, though an isolated brief tornado can't be ruled out. 

Heavy rain is also a concern with storms this morning and again this afternoon and evening with localized flooding possible. 

The WSIL Weather App is available for download free of charge and can send push notifications for any watches or warnings that are issued. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on what to expect on News 3 This Morning. 

