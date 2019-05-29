Warrant Wednesday: May 29, 2019

WSIL -- Multiple sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Darean Carter, 26, is wanted for armed robbery. He is described as 5'11" tall, 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Carter is last known to be living in the Mt. Vernon area.

Catrica Jackson, 43, is wanted for aggravated battery and violating an order of protection. She is described as 5'2" tall, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Jackson is last known to be living in the Mt. Vernon area.

Skylar Beppler, 24, is wanted on a petition to revoke his probation stemming from an original charge of unlawful possession of meth. He is described as 5'9" tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Beppler is last known to be living in the Ina area.

David Hudgens, 21, is wanted on a petition to revoke his probation stemming from an original charge of unlawful possession of meth. He is described as 6'1" tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Charles T. Taylor, 40, is wanted for failing to appear for a residential burglary charge. He is described as 6'3" tall, 220 pounds and is last known to be in the West Frankfort area. Taylor's bond is set at $10,000.

Nicole M. Thorpe, 34, is wanted for failing to appear for an identity theft charge. She is described as 5'8" tall, 130 pounds and last known to be in the Christopher area. Thorpe's bond is set at $10,000.

Daniel W. Morgan, 47, is wanted for failing to appear for a domestic battery causing bodily harm charge. He is described as 5'10" tall, 180 pounds and last known to be living in the West Frankfort area. Morgan's bond is set at $5,000.

Dustin M. Pickles, 32, is wanted on a petition to revoke his probation stemming from an original unlawful delivery of a controlled substance charge. He is described as 5'8" tall, 140 pounds and last known to be in the Benton area. Pickles' bond is set at $5,000.

Jeremiah Ellet, 35, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of meth. He is last known to be in the Oraville area. Ellet's bond is set at $5,000.

Danny J. Smith, 48 is wanted for failing to appear for an aggravated DUI. He is described as 6'0" tall, 186 pounds and last known to be in the West Frankfort area. Smith's bond is set at $7,500.

Christopher A. Dubec, 26, is wanted for failing to appear for aggravated assault of a peace officer/fire/ER worker. He is described as 6'3" tall, 240 pounds and last known to be in the Benton area. Dubec's bond is set at $6,000.

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Franklin County Sheriff's Department - Tip Line: 618-439-9252.

Jefferson County Crime Stoppers - 800-242-TIPS (8477)

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.