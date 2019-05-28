UIC to offer in-state tuition to US tribal nation members

CHICAGO (AP) - The University of Illinois at Chicago will offer in-state tuition to students who are a member of any of the 573 tribal nations recognized by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The university said Tuesday the tuition offer is an effort to increase representation of American Indian and Alaska Native students at UIC.

The U.S. Education Department says the demographic group has the lowest college representation on college and university campuses of any minority group.

Kevin Browne is vice provost for academic and enrollment services at UIC. He says offering in-state tuition will remove one of the financial roadblocks for students and "create a fairer playing field" for Native Americans.

The university says in-state tuition can mean a savings of as much as $14,000 annually. Students must meet UIC admission standards.

